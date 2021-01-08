iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Up 0.2%

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) shares shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.23 and last traded at $53.16. 174,759 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 354,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.04.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day moving average is $46.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEUR. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $1,708,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 190,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,146,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter.

