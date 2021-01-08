iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IRBT. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of iRobot from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James raised shares of iRobot from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of iRobot from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRobot from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of iRobot from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.88.

NASDAQ IRBT traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.15. 12,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,630. iRobot has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $98.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.47.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.67 million. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. iRobot’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that iRobot will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other iRobot news, Director Andrew Miller sold 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $68,710.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,920.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $240,295.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,203 shares of company stock worth $1,549,636 in the last ninety days. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRBT. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iRobot during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 306.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 3,500.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 907,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,137,000 after buying an additional 882,274 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRobot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,340,000. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

