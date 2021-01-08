iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is a digital healthcare company. It focuses on the provision of ambulatory electrocardiogram, monitoring for patients at risk for arrhythmias primarily in the United States. The company offers ZIO Service, a platform which provides wearable biosensor with cloud-based data analytics that distill data from heartbeats into clinically actionable information. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist reduced their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $236.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $211.77.

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock traded down $8.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $211.06. 10,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,447. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $56.54 and a 1 year high of $274.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.19 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.34 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. King sold 31,669 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.22, for a total value of $8,082,562.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,362,049.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total transaction of $1,143,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,704,976.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,669 shares of company stock valued at $17,187,212. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

