iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) EVP David A. Vort Sells 5,000 Shares

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.09, for a total value of $1,140,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,699,110.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David A. Vort also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.00, for a total value of $1,210,000.00.

iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $220.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.19 and a beta of 1.71. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.54 and a 1 year high of $274.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.05 and a 200-day moving average of $198.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.34 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.77.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

