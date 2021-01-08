iRhythm Technologies, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the year.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $71.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.34 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share.

IRTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $236.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.77.

Shares of IRTC opened at $220.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -115.19 and a beta of 1.71. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $56.54 and a 12 month high of $274.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.46.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 50.5% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 6.5% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total transaction of $1,143,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,704,976.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. King sold 31,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.22, for a total value of $8,082,562.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,362,049.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,669 shares of company stock valued at $16,046,762. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

