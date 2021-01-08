iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IQ. ValuEngine raised iQIYI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. National Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.20 price objective on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Monday, October 5th. New Street Research raised iQIYI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised iQIYI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. iQIYI currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.63.

Shares of iQIYI stock opened at $18.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.26 and a 200 day moving average of $22.14. iQIYI has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $28.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($1.19). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 52.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iQIYI will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 89.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in iQIYI by 1.8% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iQIYI by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in iQIYI by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 48,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.94% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

