Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 12,787 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,874% compared to the average volume of 430 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $93.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.68. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $112.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $414.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,369,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,034,000 after buying an additional 889,351 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,070,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,573,000 after purchasing an additional 137,402 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,008,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,100,000 after purchasing an additional 34,532 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 741,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,232,000 after purchasing an additional 25,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 107.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,194,000 after purchasing an additional 274,125 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OLLI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $104.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $118.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $122.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.83.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

