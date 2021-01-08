Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET)

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 12,332 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,070% compared to the average volume of 1,054 call options.

Xunlei stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Xunlei has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $5.94. The firm has a market cap of $333.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.32.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.69 million for the quarter. Xunlei had a negative return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 32.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XNET. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xunlei during the third quarter worth $241,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xunlei during the 3rd quarter worth about $411,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Xunlei by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,879,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,907,000 after acquiring an additional 116,665 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 817,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 317,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Xunlei by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 118,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 52,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Xunlei from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Xunlei Company Profile

Xunlei Limited operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

