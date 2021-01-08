Investors Buy High Volume of Sempra Energy Put Options (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,754 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,234% compared to the average daily volume of 118 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $863,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 46.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.57.

NYSE:SRE opened at $119.90 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $161.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 38.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.65%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

