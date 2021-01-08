Investors Buy High Volume of American Express Call Options (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 71,109 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,656% compared to the average volume of 4,049 call options.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,358,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 16,023 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,907 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $121.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AXP shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.85.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

