Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMG) Shares Up 0.7%

Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMG) shares shot up 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.65 and last traded at $16.63. 7,283 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $16.52.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.72.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF (BATS:PSMG) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Growth Multi-Asset Allocation ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

