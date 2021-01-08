Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.05

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.05 and last traded at $33.01, with a volume of 314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.62.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.66 and a 200 day moving average of $31.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after acquiring an additional 41,039 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 381,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,748,000 after buying an additional 27,069 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth $316,000.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

