Invesco Cleantech ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) Sets New 52-Week High at $82.93

Invesco Cleantech ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $82.93 and last traded at $82.78, with a volume of 86920 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.95.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.34 and its 200 day moving average is $60.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Cleantech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Cleantech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Invesco Cleantech ETF by 143.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Invesco Cleantech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Cleantech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

PowerShares Cleantech Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of The Cleantech Index (the Index). The Cleantech Index is an equally weighted index that consists of stocks of publicly-traded cleantech companies and American Depository Receipts (ADR’s) based on such stocks.

