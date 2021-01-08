Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IVC. BidaskClub raised Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

NYSE:IVC traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.10. 298,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,340. Invacare has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $10.26. The company has a market capitalization of $347.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $211.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invacare will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in Invacare by 133.3% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,850,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,913,000 after buying an additional 1,057,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Invacare in the third quarter worth approximately $654,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Invacare in the third quarter worth approximately $651,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Invacare by 252.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 84,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 60,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Invacare by 273.1% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 73,382 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 53,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

