Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) CFO Sells $495,011.10 in Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 15,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $495,011.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $33.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.43. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $33.74.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 1,985.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.2% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 19.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 10.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITCI shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.89.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

