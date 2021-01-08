Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ISNPY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Intesa Sanpaolo stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.49. 85,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,799. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.55. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

