International Paper (NYSE:IP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of International Paper from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of International Paper from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of International Paper from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.33.

NYSE IP opened at $52.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 1.13. International Paper has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $53.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $195,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $359,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,127 shares of company stock worth $2,430,825 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,377,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,017,000 after acquiring an additional 234,217 shares in the last quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 498,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,127,000 after buying an additional 34,350 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 86,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

