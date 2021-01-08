Intermediate Capital Group (OTCMKTS:ICGUF) Stock Price Up 50.9%

Intermediate Capital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ICGUF) rose 50.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.40 and last traded at $24.40. Approximately 5,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.17.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.49.

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

