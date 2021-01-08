InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised InterDigital from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.20.

NASDAQ:IDCC traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,895. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.79. InterDigital has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $67.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.16.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.62. InterDigital had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $87.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. InterDigital’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that InterDigital will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 12th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 212.12%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,724,000 after buying an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 7,955 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 1,251.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 26,580 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 24,613 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,982 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 40,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

