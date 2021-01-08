Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) had its price objective raised by Compass Point from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IBKR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.20.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $69.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.81. Interactive Brokers Group has a twelve month low of $33.70 and a twelve month high of $70.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.09 and a 200 day moving average of $51.18.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.62%.

In other news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $62,574.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 13,700 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $660,751.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 9,992,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,924,336.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 934,190 shares of company stock valued at $52,284,170 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 15.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

