Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Thomas Aj Frank Sells 36,674 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 36,674 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total transaction of $2,230,879.42.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 6th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 36,345 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $2,350,794.60.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,172 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $1,104,130.72.

On Monday, December 28th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 27,559 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $1,696,807.63.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,566 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total transaction of $1,069,593.74.

On Monday, December 21st, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,183 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $1,056,977.79.

On Friday, December 18th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,337 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total transaction of $1,091,784.98.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,678 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $1,016,661.78.

On Monday, December 14th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,349 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $946,387.95.

On Friday, December 11th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,337 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $1,005,601.08.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 35,702 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $1,948,258.14.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $69.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.18. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.70 and a 12 month high of $70.62.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.62%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 657.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 18,834 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,782,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,168,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBKR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.20.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

