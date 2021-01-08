Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) CFO Sells $327,604.20 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 5,065 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $327,604.20.

Paul Jonathan Brody also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 30th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,533 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $153,905.08.

On Monday, December 28th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 3,859 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $237,598.63.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,462 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total transaction of $149,911.18.

On Monday, December 21st, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,538 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $147,533.94.

On Friday, December 18th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,558 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total transaction of $152,303.32.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,457 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $141,302.07.

On Monday, December 14th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,407 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $131,301.85.

On Friday, December 11th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,558 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $140,280.72.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 4,974 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $271,381.44.

On Monday, December 7th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 4,952 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $269,884.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,512,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,376. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.09 and a 200-day moving average of $51.18. The company has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.81. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.70 and a 12-month high of $70.62.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 103,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 15.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBKR. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

