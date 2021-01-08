Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intelsat from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Intelsat stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $0.55. 463,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,898. The stock has a market cap of $77.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.82. Intelsat has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $7.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.55.

Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $489.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Intelsat will post -5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intelsat

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

