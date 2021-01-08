Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 1.2% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. FMR LLC raised its stake in Intel by 39.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,324 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,599,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155,998 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Intel by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,474,275 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $267,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,800 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,952,303 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $774,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,982,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $833,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Intel to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. 140166 raised their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.81.

INTC traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.55. 1,203,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,939,352. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.76. The company has a market cap of $211.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

