INSU Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:INAQU) Trading 13.3% Higher

INSU Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:INAQU) shares traded up 13.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.85 and last traded at $17.85. 15,618 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 10,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.22.

Get INSU Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at about $248,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at about $270,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at about $1,553,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at about $2,071,000.

INSU Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and other business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for INSU Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INSU Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.