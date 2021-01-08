Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $114.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Installed Building Products, Inc. operates as a residential insulation installer in the United States. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial builders, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. Installed Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $106.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Installed Building Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Installed Building Products from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp upgraded Installed Building Products from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Benchmark cut Installed Building Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Installed Building Products has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.64.

Shares of Installed Building Products stock opened at $112.89 on Tuesday. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $121.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $420.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.79 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $81,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,188.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vikas Verma sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total transaction of $1,932,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,148 shares in the company, valued at $10,020,664.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,121 shares of company stock worth $7,866,850 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Installed Building Products by 31.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Installed Building Products by 34.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Installed Building Products by 4.5% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Installed Building Products by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Installed Building Products by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Installed Building Products (IBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.