Inspire Global Hope ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Inspire Global Hope ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Inspire Global Hope ETF comprises 1.3% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 5.36% of Inspire Global Hope ETF worth $6,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Global Hope ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

NYSEARCA BLES traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $34.70. 7,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,445. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.40. Inspire Global Hope ETF has a 1-year low of $18.07 and a 1-year high of $34.75.

