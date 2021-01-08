Inspecs Group plc (SPEC.L) (LON:SPEC) Shares Gap Up to $300.00

Inspecs Group plc (SPEC.L) (LON:SPEC) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $300.00, but opened at $315.00. Inspecs Group plc (SPEC.L) shares last traded at $314.40, with a volume of 89,771 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 281.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 228.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.88. The stock has a market cap of £318.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.24.

In other news, insider Christopher Hancock bought 4,761 shares of Inspecs Group plc (SPEC.L) stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74) per share, with a total value of £9,998.10 ($13,062.58).

Inspecs Group PLC designs, produces, sells, markets, and distributes fashion eyewear and original equipment manufacturer products worldwide. It provides a range of prescription optical eyewear under the various brand names and private labels; sunglasses; and safety products under the Caterpillar brand.

