Insight Protocol (INX) Trading Up 12.4% Over Last 7 Days

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 8th. In the last week, Insight Protocol has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. Insight Protocol has a market cap of $1.52 million and $429,289.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insight Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00038091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.39 or 0.00270456 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00029028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,069.78 or 0.02574430 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00011850 BTC.

About Insight Protocol

INX is a token. Its launch date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 177,685,663 tokens. The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol . The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Insight Protocol Token Trading

Insight Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insight Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

