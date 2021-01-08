Insider Selling: TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Sells $1,591,932.44 in Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 20,233 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $1,591,932.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,364,156.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE:TNET opened at $83.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.70. TriNet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.79 and a twelve month high of $84.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.43 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TriNet Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub lowered TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.
TriNet Group Company Profile
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.
