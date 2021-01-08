Insider Selling: TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Sells $1,591,932.44 in Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 20,233 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $1,591,932.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,364,156.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:TNET opened at $83.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.70. TriNet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.79 and a twelve month high of $84.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.43 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 482.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TriNet Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub lowered TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

