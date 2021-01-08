Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Sells 105,000 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $7,158,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,158,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 7th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $7,369,950.00.

On Thursday, December 24th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $7,512,750.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $7,439,250.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $7,490,700.00.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $7,360,500.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $7,402,500.00.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total value of $7,279,650.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total value of $6,963,600.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $6,862,800.00.

On Thursday, November 19th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total value of $6,910,050.00.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $71.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.81. The firm has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of -100.53 and a beta of 1.72. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $75.44.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $442.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.71 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

PINS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. OTR Global raised Pinterest to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Pinterest from $36.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on Pinterest in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Pinterest to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Pinterest from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its position in Pinterest by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 30,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 488.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

