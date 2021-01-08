Insider Selling: NEXT plc (NXT.L) (LON:NXT) Insider Sells £77,941.50 in Stock

NEXT plc (NXT.L) (LON:NXT) insider Amanda James sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,423 ($96.98), for a total transaction of £77,941.50 ($101,831.07).

LON NXT opened at GBX 7,694 ($100.52) on Friday. NEXT plc has a 52-week low of GBX 3,311 ($43.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 7,800 ($101.91). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6,804.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6,023.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 640.28, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of £10.23 billion and a PE ratio of 30.05.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of NEXT plc (NXT.L) to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 4,500 ($58.79) in a report on Monday, September 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT plc (NXT.L) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NEXT plc (NXT.L) from GBX 5,500 ($71.86) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NEXT plc (NXT.L) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,111.83 ($66.79).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

