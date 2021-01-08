Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Sells 528 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Cedric Pech sold 528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total value of $182,138.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 41,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,198,208.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Cedric Pech sold 221 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.05, for a total value of $77,361.05.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Cedric Pech sold 559 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.01, for a total transaction of $157,643.59.

MongoDB stock opened at $351.67 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.81 and a fifty-two week high of $399.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.66 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $320.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.06.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The firm had revenue of $150.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in MongoDB by 20.6% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 7.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in MongoDB by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 78,937.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDB. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on MongoDB from $310.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Macquarie initiated coverage on MongoDB in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.08.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

