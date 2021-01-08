Insider Selling: Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Sells 804 Shares of Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CFO Timothy Regan sold 804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total transaction of $17,993.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 24th, Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $40,023.12.

On Friday, December 11th, Timothy Regan sold 1,064 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $23,940.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Timothy Regan sold 3,005 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $70,527.35.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Timothy Regan sold 970 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $20,370.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Timothy Regan sold 1,941 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $36,199.65.

On Monday, October 26th, Timothy Regan sold 1,941 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $38,043.60.

Dropbox stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $25.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 6.8% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 0.8% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 94,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 120.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 7.4% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 3.5% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DBX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

