Insider Selling: AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Insider Sells $55,041.80 in Stock

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) insider Denise L. Jackson sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $55,041.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,146.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $71.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.51. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $89.22.
AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $551.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have commented on AMN shares. Truist increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America began coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.75.
About AMN Healthcare Services
AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.
