Insider Selling: AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Insider Sells $55,041.80 in Stock

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) insider Denise L. Jackson sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $55,041.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,146.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $71.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.51. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $89.22.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $551.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.5% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 20,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.2% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 39.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMN shares. Truist increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America began coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.75.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

