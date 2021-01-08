Insider Selling: American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,725.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

American Tower stock opened at $217.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.62 billion, a PE ratio of 51.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $272.20.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. American Tower’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.61%.

A number of analysts have commented on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMT. United Bank purchased a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,071,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,643,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,955,000 after buying an additional 182,104 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 472,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,243,000 after buying an additional 222,581 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.