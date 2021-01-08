Insider Selling: Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) Director Sells C$199,360.32 in Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) Director Robert Gemmell sold 2,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.29, for a total value of C$199,360.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$432,669.68.

Shares of TSE AEM opened at C$96.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$23.43 billion and a PE ratio of 36.75. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of C$43.25 and a 1 year high of C$117.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$89.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$98.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.67, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 0.6589269 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a $0.466 dividend. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 29.46%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$95.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) from C$105.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$117.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

