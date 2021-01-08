Insider Buying: Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) (LON:GPOR) Insider Purchases £146.08 in Stock

Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) (LON:GPOR) insider Toby Courtauld bought 22 shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 664 ($8.68) per share, with a total value of £146.08 ($190.85).

Shares of LON:GPOR opened at GBX 652.80 ($8.53) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43. Great Portland Estates Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 518.60 ($6.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 971.80 ($12.70). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 662.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 621.47. The firm has a market cap of £1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22.

Get Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L)’s dividend payout ratio is -22.34%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GPOR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 730 ($9.54) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) in a report on Monday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 704.75 ($9.21).

About Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L)

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.