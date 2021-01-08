Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on INSG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.96.

Shares of INSG stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,462,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,714. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.84. Inseego has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $17.96.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.52 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Inseego will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 2,385,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $36,803,173.10. Also, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $84,577.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,779 shares in the company, valued at $581,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,185,786 shares of company stock worth $64,232,079. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Inseego by 550.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Inseego in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inseego by 46.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Inseego in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Inseego by 72.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

