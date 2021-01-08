Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inozyme Pharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue and skeleton diseases. The company’s product candidate consist INZ-701, which is in clinical stage. Inozyme Pharma Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

INZY opened at $25.49 on Tuesday. Inozyme Pharma has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $31.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.22.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($1.04). As a group, equities analysts predict that Inozyme Pharma will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,263,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,324,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,241,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,169,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,164,000. 13.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as in the early stages of development for calciphylaxis.

