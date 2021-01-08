Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IPHA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Innate Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $4.75 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Innate Pharma from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innate Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Innate Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Innate Pharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.06.

Get Innate Pharma alerts:

IPHA traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,576. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.14. Innate Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $8.23. The company has a market cap of $371.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Anti-Siglec-9, checkpoint inhibitor program, which is in preclinical stage for immuno-oncology; Lumoxiti (moxetumomab pasudotox-tdfk), a tumor antigen targeting solution for the treatment of hairy cell leukemia; and Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.