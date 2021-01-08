Ink Protocol (XNK) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 8th. Ink Protocol has a total market cap of $450,112.25 and $5,552.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ink Protocol has traded up 85% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ink Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00037963 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004626 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.93 or 0.00267989 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00029085 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,064.88 or 0.02619919 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00012096 BTC.

Ink Protocol Profile

Ink Protocol (CRYPTO:XNK) is a token. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com . Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.