Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Trading Up 15.6%

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) shares were up 15.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.69 and last traded at $34.95. Approximately 322,940 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 221,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.24.

INBX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Inhibrx in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Inhibrx in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.61.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,995,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,608,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Inhibrx during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,168,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Inhibrx in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,749,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Inhibrx in the third quarter worth $1,350,000. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inhibrx Company Profile (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a multivalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcomas; and INBRX-105, an antagonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.