InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock.

IFRX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut InflaRx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of InflaRx from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Ci Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated a market perform rating on shares of InflaRx in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. InflaRx currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.21.

NASDAQ:IFRX opened at $5.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.59. The stock has a market cap of $148.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.52. InflaRx has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $9.70.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.07. On average, analysts predict that InflaRx will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 184.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 14,209 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 13,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $436,000. Institutional investors own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

About InflaRx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

