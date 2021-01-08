Infinitus Token Market Cap Reaches $769,476.42 (INF)

Infinitus Token (CURRENCY:INF) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 8th. In the last seven days, Infinitus Token has traded up 62.9% against the dollar. One Infinitus Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitkub and Kyber Network. Infinitus Token has a market capitalization of $769,476.42 and approximately $218,620.00 worth of Infinitus Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00022470 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00104085 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.13 or 0.00427309 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.87 or 0.00221913 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00047981 BTC.

Infinitus Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,585,240 tokens. Infinitus Token’s official website is inftech.io . Infinitus Token’s official message board is medium.com/infinitustoken . Infinitus Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Infinitus Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and Bitkub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitus Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Infinitus Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Infinitus Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

