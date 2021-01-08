Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on IBA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industrias Bachoco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Industrias Bachoco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Industrias Bachoco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NYSE IBA opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.82. Industrias Bachoco has a twelve month low of $28.04 and a twelve month high of $53.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $827.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.15 million. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 7.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Industrias Bachoco will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 90.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 62.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 100.3% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 23,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 11,872 shares during the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. The company is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

