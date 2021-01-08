Incent Hits Market Cap of $3.61 Million (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One Incent token can currently be purchased for $0.0785 or 0.00000189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Incent has a total market cap of $3.61 million and $4,166.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Incent has traded up 205.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Incent

Incent’s launch date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,532 tokens. The official website for Incent is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Incent Token Trading

Incent can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

