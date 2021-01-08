Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.35

Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.35 and last traded at $45.35, with a volume of 4537 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Impinj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

Get Impinj alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.94 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.90 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired 391,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.09 per share, with a total value of $12,179,289.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,984,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,734 shares of company stock worth $843,672. 25.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Impinj by 457.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Impinj in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Impinj by 1,462.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj in the third quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj in the second quarter valued at $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile (NASDAQ:PI)

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.