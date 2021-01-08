Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Sells $419,470.38 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 9,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $419,470.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 276,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,381,390.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Chris Ph.D. Diorio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 2,280 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $102,600.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $44.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.79. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 7.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -29.94 and a beta of 2.24.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Impinj from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Impinj from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Impinj from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub cut Impinj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Impinj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 2.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Impinj by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

