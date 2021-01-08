ImmuPharma plc (IMM.L) (LON:IMM) Shares Gap Down to $12.83

ImmuPharma plc (IMM.L) (LON:IMM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.83, but opened at $12.20. ImmuPharma plc (IMM.L) shares last traded at $13.07, with a volume of 687,362 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 12.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 12.82. The company has a market cap of £31.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.74, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 9.51.

About ImmuPharma plc (IMM.L) (LON:IMM)

ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity, anti-infectives, metabolism, and cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.

